Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,114 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 542,220 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,049,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,690 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

