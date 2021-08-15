Eneti (NETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 276.58%. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eneti alerts:

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.