Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 194,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

