EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $607.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.96 and a fifty-two week high of $618.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

