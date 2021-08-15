Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPOKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

