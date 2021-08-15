Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EQFN stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454. Equitable Financial has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

