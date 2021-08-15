Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EQFN stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454. Equitable Financial has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87.
