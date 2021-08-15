Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 2,063,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,992. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

