Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

