EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.34 or 0.00866578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044758 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.