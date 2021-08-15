Expanse Price Hits $0.0825 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $12,438.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,160.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.82 or 0.06986444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.62 or 0.01487728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00391585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00162303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00575658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00365919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00329923 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse's total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse's official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse's official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

