Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AXXA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.
Exxe Group Company Profile
