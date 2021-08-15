Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXXA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

