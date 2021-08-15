Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,661,000 after purchasing an additional 905,502 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

