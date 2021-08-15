F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $304.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the lowest is $298.00 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 113,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. 1,963,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

