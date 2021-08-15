F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $12.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

