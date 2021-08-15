Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

