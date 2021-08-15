FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $368.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $368.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

