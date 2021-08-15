FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Shares of FDS opened at $368.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $368.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

