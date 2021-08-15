Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.40. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $32.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

