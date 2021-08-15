Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

