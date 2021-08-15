Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases Shares of 250 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR opened at $109.32 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

