Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

