Feathercoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $4,041.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

