Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

