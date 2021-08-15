Financial Analysis: Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) vs. Its Peers

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enveric Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million -$6.86 million -1.45 Enveric Biosciences Competitors $3.28 billion $579.01 million 23.40

Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Enveric Biosciences Competitors -16.00% 2.41% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enveric Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences Competitors 2144 8481 15742 652 2.55

Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 277.91%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences competitors beat Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

