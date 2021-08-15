Financial Comparison: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Everest Re Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73% Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.13 $514.15 million $7.46 36.58 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.29 $90.77 million $0.74 12.20

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everest Re Group and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus price target of $282.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Trean Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

