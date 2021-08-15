Financial Survey: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) vs. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Applied Materials and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 2 21 0 2.91 SolarEdge Technologies 2 4 17 0 2.65

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $153.96, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $322.77, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and SolarEdge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 6.90 $3.62 billion $4.17 31.15 SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 10.19 $140.32 million $2.66 106.91

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 22.35% 45.08% 21.63% SolarEdge Technologies 8.63% 12.94% 5.80%

Summary

Applied Materials beats SolarEdge Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation. The All Other segment includes the design, development, manufacturing and sales of UPS products, energy storage products, e-Mobility products, and automated machines. Its products and services include photovoltaic inverters, power optimizers, photovoltaic monitoring, software tools, and electric vehicle chargers. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest, and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

