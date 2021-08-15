Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $928.00

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 926.50 ($12.10), with a volume of 95069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 919 ($12.01).

The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 905.92.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

