Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNWD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.57. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.