First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Head to Head Analysis

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 35.22% 10.73% 1.46%

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First National Bank Alaska and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.01%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Volatility and Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.37 $57.53 million N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 3.69 $158.23 million $2.14 17.60

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.