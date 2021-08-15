First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $320,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

