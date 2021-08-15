First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $363,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Stepan were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Stepan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

