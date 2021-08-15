First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Diageo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $201.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

