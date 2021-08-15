First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $217,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

