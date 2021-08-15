First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,751,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS opened at $79.15 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.