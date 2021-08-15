First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the July 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

