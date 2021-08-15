First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.48. 20,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

