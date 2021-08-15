First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QABA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.