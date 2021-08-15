First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

