First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 83.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ opened at $70.72 on Friday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,138.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

