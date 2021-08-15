First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 1,010.5% in July

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, an increase of 1,010.5% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HYLS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 168,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.