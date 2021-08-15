Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,422 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $197,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $341.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.34 and a 1 year high of $341.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.