Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $125.88 Million Stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of OMRON worth $125,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $89.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07. OMRON Co. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

