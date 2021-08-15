Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,740 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $139,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $337.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $349.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

