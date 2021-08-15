Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $113,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

