Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FGSGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.95 price target on the stock.

FGSGF stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

