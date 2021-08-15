Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

FSI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 28,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.