Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $23.41. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 17,874 shares traded.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.