Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.