Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

