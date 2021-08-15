Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.

FOXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. 82,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

