Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.150 EPS.
FOXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. 82,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
